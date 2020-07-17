XpressSpa (NASDAQ:XSPA) is up 10.8% on heavy postmarket volume after registering 10.5M shares for holders.

The company issued a prospectus tied to resale of that amount, including just over 7.7M shares issuable on the exercise of warrants with an exercise price of $5.25/share; just over 609,000 shares issuable on the exercise of warrants with an exercise price of $6.56625; and 125% of the 1.7M shares (or 2.1M shares) issuable on converting $900,000 in promissory notes at $0.525/share, as interest and make-whole payments.

The company's not selling any securities and won't receive any proceeds from sales of common stock. But if the warrants are exercised in full, it would receive about $44M.

Shares had closed today at $2.79.