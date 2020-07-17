The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California this week struck down the Trump administration's rollback of most of a 2016 rule designed to minimize the venting and flaring of natural gas from oil and gas wells on federal land.

The court ruled that the Bureau of Land Management's attempted rollback failed to adequately justify its policy changes and acted in such haste and "unmitigated fervor" that its rulemaking contained "myriad inadequacies."

In her ruling, the judge praised the contents of the Obama administration's rule, saying it was "modeled on cost-effective standards" and "included reasonable exemptions," and criticized the Trump administration's rule for limiting its economic calculations to domestic costs despite "the scientific and economic facts" about the costs of greenhouse gas emissions.

The attorneys general of California and New Mexico, who teamed up on the lead case, applauded the decision as a victory for human health and the environment.

