Hancock Whitney reports preliminary Q2 net loss of $117M

In process to de-risk loan portfolio, Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) -4% to sell $497M of energy loans to certain funds for proceeds of $257.5M.

Q2 provision for the loan portfolio is $306.9M, including $160.1M related to the sale of loan portfolio.

Q2 net loss of $117.1M or ($1.36) per share, including above transaction and COVID-19 related reserve build.

Q2 pre-provision, net revenue is $118.5M, up $2.8M, or 2.4%, linked-quarter.

"We currently expect lower provisions for loan losses in the second half of 2020, due to both improved asset quality and after proactively building reserves for potential COVID-19 related issues in the first half of 2020," said John M. Hairston, President and CEO.

Press Release