Brazilian mobile rivals Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV), Telecom Italia unit TIM Participações (NYSE:TSU) and América Móvil's Claro (NYSE:AMX) have submitted a joint binding offer to acquire the mobile business of Grupo Oi (NYSE:OIBR.C).

Each of them would receive a portion of the business, in case of success.

As a stalking-horse bid, the companies will have the right to cover the best offer among competitive bids.

The main assets in the reorganization include authorization terms for use of radiofrequency, Personal Mobile Service customer base, right of use of space in real estate and towers, elements of access and core mobile networks, and systems/platforms.