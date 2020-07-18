Union Investments and Davidson Kempner both continue to say Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) should push Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) even harder for a higher bid, despite the new €43 per share offer that just arrived last Thursday.

The strong sales results forecast from Qiagen due to pandemic demand has investors thinking an offer in the €48 to €52 per share range would be more appropriate.

Qiagen closed at €42.07 on Friday vs. the 52-week range of €22.54 to €42.50. The company is due to post full results on August 4, but preliminary numbers may arrive earlier. Meanwhile, Thermo Fisher Scientific is due to post Q2 numbers on July 22 (consensus estimates).