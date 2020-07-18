Oi SA (NYSE:OIBR.C) says that it's received a binding offer of 1.08B reais (about $200.5M) for its tower unit.

A filing indicates that Highline do Brasil II Infraestrutura de Telecomunicações made the offer, which is in line with the company's strategic plan, Bloomberg reports. The price was calculated based on the net revenue of the sites.

That news follows a weekend filing indicating that Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV), TIM Participações (NYSE:TSU) and Claro (NYSE:AMX) have put in a joint binding offer for Oi's mobile business.