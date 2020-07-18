White House officials look to withhold funds for coronavirus testing - WP

The White House is looking to hold back funding to help states with testing and contact tracing in an upcoming coronavirus relief bill, sources tell the Washington Post.

Some Republican senators are looking to allocate billions of dollars for the CDCP, and billions more for the Pentagon and State Department to address the pandemic. But they have met opposition from some administration officials.

Senate Republicans appear to be seeking $25B for states to conduct coronavirus testing and contact tracing, but other officials want to exclude those funds from the bill, noting the previous packages remain unspent.

The administration is also seeking to eliminate $10B in new funding for the CDC, and to slash spending for the Pentagon and State Department related to foreign aid.