Retail sales for June (the latest numbers) topped expectations this week, but the pace slowed from the spike shown the month before.

Retail sales for June rose 7.5% from May. The June tally was also up 1.6% from a year ago after gas and auto-related sales were stripped out. Categories that performed strong during the month included building material and garden (+17.3% Y/Y), grocery stores (+11.7%).

Earnings showed that companies adept to or adapting to delivery at home were winners.

But the major exception was Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which closed down every day this week, off 7.4%. The stock hasn’t been down five sessions in a row since late May (the only time this year), when it fell 1.9%. The SPDR S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) was up 2.8% during that time in May. Year to date, the stock is up more than 60% compared with a slight dip in the SPY.

Retail stocks ex-Amazon, the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT), were up more than 2.6% for the week, while including Amazon the VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) rose about 0.6%.

Retail has been hit an miss of late. The companies should be enjoying gains from the rebound in economic activity, but the rollback of reopening measures in hotspot states has led to some trepidation on behalf of investors. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), for example, has closed stores again in the face of a spike in new COVID cases.

“Approximately 30% of XRT's holdings are in the apparel & accessories and department store space, and the possibility of closures following Apple is not a positive signal for XRT, as those names could face another sell-off: even though some of the names mentioned before in apparel and accessories are still down YTD, they have rallied off March lows and could have more room to fall, whereas the top holdings are up significantly YTD,” Damien Robbins wrote on Seeking Alpha.

Recently, XRT has seen support from its 10-day SMA, while the 50-day SMA crossed the 200-day SMA on July 14, signaling an uptrend.

Under the Radar

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) topped quarterly expectations. The company reported a profit of $2.99 per share, better than the forecast of $2.24 per share, while revenue came in at $920M, vs. $915M.

Some have been saying that the stock is a tech play that happens to deliver pizza given its app and online ordering expertise. Nearly 75% of its orders for the quarter came through digital channels.