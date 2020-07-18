Secret to U.S. fiscal, growth enhancement is structural, Moody's writes

Issues facing the U.S., like slowing growth and a shakier sovereign debt profile can be addressed if structural issues including income and race inequality are improved, Moody's said in a note earlier this week.

The "lower marginal propensity to consume" by "wealthier" households that have seen a "disproportionate share" of income vest in recent decades "lowers aggregate demand," the report, citing McKinsey & Co, data said. "Economy-wide" labor productivity suffers when more low-income households are unable to build physical/human capital and acquire skills through education.

GDP per capita could rise $4,300, with GDP over 8 years rising by up to 6% if the racial wealth gap was narrowed, the report continued.

Risks to the U.S.'s credit profile ultimately are linked to growing inequality and political polarization, the report added, noting that since 1995, the median net worth of the 10% of earners rose 200%, while the bottom 40% saw a decline.

The report points out that political polarization has made addressing the worsening fiscal strength more difficult, even as tensions grow with regard to the need to address the credit profile.

McKinsey data indicated as much late last year, when it estimated that the "dampening effect" on consumption and investment from a large gap would "will cost the US economy between $1 trillion and $1.5 trillion between 2019 and 2028."