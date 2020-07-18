Boeing (NYSE:BA) faces a financial drag from dozens of undelivered 787 Dreamliners on its premises in Seattle and South Carolina, just as the company starts to emerge from its 737 MAX crisis, Bloomberg reports.

Boeing had relied on the widebody 787, produced in record numbers, to help bankroll the $20B in costs it has rung up since the MAX was grounded in March 2019 following two fatal crashes, but as COVID-19 sapped consumer interest in long-range travel this year, the tally of undelivered Dreamliners has stacked up and created a new financial drag, according to the report.

The company also faces a "capacity hangover" after pushing Dreamliner production to a 14-jet monthly pace last year - a record for widebody aircraft - in a market that already was glutted with aircraft, says Teal Group's Richard Aboulafia.

"It was one of the few levers they could pull to bring in more cash during what seemed like a crisis, and now looks like a nothingburger," Aboulafia says of Boeing's response to the MAX grounding - a scandal has been eclipsed by the unprecedented aviation collapse brought on by COVID-19.

"No twin-aisle had ever been built at 14-a-month for a very good reason," Aboulafia adds.

Concerned about demand for widebody aircraft, Wolfe Research this week cut its recommendation on Boeing shares to Underperform from Peer Perform with a $149 price target.