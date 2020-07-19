Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has taken down a Trump-campaign post, its latest action against the president's timeline against the backdrop of tensions with the president over social media and potential regulation of the companies.

The company removed a video tweeted by Trump social-media director Dan Scavino, retweeted by Trump, due to a copyright complaint.

The campaign-style video included music from the group Linkin Park, and the media was disabled due to a Digital Millennium Copyright Act Notice from Machine Shop Entertainment (the management company that the group owns).

