Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross hospitalized, doing well

"Secretary Ross has been admitted into the hospital for minor, non-coronavirus related issues. He is doing well and we anticipate his release soon," according to a statement from NBC News.

The 82-year-old is the oldest member of President Trump's cabinet and is one of the key voices of business in the administration.

On Friday, the Commerce Secretary appeared on Fox News, discussing the need of cutting more red tape to expedite government projects. For every new regulation that has been implemented, Trump's team has cut eight, he said, leading to a reduction in the amount of time needed to complete a project from 10 years down to two.