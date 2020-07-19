British officials met with their counterparts in Tokyo on Thursday, two days after the U.K. ordered the removal of Huawei equipment from its 5G networks by the end of 2027, according to the Nikkei.

Britain named NEC Corp (OTC:NIPNF) and Fujitsu (OTCPK:FJTSY) as potential alternative suppliers, aiming to have the Japanese companies compete with other telecoms companies like Sweden's Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Finland's Nokia (NYSE:NOK) to promote the development of low-cost products.

Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia control nearly 80% of the global 5G base station market. NEC and Fujitsu control less than 1%.