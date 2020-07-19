EU leaders may not reach a deal on a €750B coronavirus stimulus plan on Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel declared as marathon negotiations ran into a third day.

What's happening? A group known as the "Frugal Four" - Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden - are not willing to back down from demands for cuts to the package, while France and Germany are refusing to accept that the level of free grants to ailing economies fall below €400B.

Another problem: Hungary, backed by its eurosceptic ally Poland, has threatened to veto the package over a new proposed mechanism to freeze out EU nations flouting democratic principles.

Failure to come together would raise serious questions about the continued viability of the bloc, officials and experts say, with the summit being framed as a "make-or-break" moment for nearly 70 years of European integration.

