TikTok has broken off talks to open a global headquarters in the U.K. and create 3,000 jobs as a tit-for-tat economic war threatens to erupt between London and Beijing, The Sunday Times reports.

Its parent company, ByteDance (BDNCE), had been in negotiations with the Department for International Trade and No. 10 officials for several months, but suspended talks because of the "wider geopolitical context."

The social media giant has hired aggressively across the West this year as part of a strategy to distance itself from its Chinese ownership. It most recently poached Kevin Mayer, a former Walt Disney executive, to be TikTok's CEO.