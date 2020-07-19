eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) would prefer to keep a stake in the classified advertising business it's selling, according to Bloomberg, which could fetch more than $8B in one of the largest auction processes this year.

The decision gives a surprise boost to a bid from Norwegian online marketplace Adevinta ASA (OTCPK:ADEVF), which offered a mix of cash and stock and would leave eBay with a significant stake in the combined business.

It would also lessen the chances Prosus N.V. (OTCPK:PROSY) will win the hotly-contested auction after submitting the highest, all-cash offer for the entire unit.

A private equity consortium backed by Blackstone (NYSE:BX), Permira and Hellman & Friedman has separately been pursuing the division and also offered to let eBay keep a minority stake.