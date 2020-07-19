The best-performing sector in the S&P in the past month posted another winning week, but was off the pace of its recent gains.

The Basic Materials sector has continued to rise, posting gains above the high-flying tech sector of late.

The SPDR Select Sector Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) rose 5.4% in the last week. And it’s up 8.6% in the past month, compared with a 3.2% rise in the SPDR S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY).

The ETF has benefited from strength in its largest holding, Linde, which makes up 17.22% of the fund. Linde is up nearly 17% in the last month and 14% year to date . Defensive names should be outperforming in a pandemic, although with all the stimulus the traditional cyclical-defensive pattern has not played out to script, with techs and megacaps also rallying.

Another boon for the Basic Materials sector has been the rise in gold prices. The spot price of gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is up about 5% in the past month and up 16% in the last six months. It crossed $1,800/oz on July 8 and has managed to hold onto that level since, ending the past week at $1,809.70.

The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is up nearly 20% in the past month and just slightly lower than its 52-week high of $39.44.

Gold should also be performing well in times of economic contraction, but the safe-haven trade of equities falling when gold rises isn’t playing out. The yellow metal would likely see pressure at a time when stocks are surging, but the Federal Reserve’s promise of near-zero rates for as long as it takes has made gold more attractive when compared to interest-paying assets.

Looking ahead, a key earnings report for the sector arrives before the bell Thursday when Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) releases quarterly results. On average, analysts are forecasting a second-quarter profit of $1.99 per share, down from $2.17 a share in the year-ago period and, with revenue of $2.08B, down 6.4% from the same quarter a year ago., Air Products is the second-largest holding in XLB at 8.24%.

Momentum is positive for XLB, which is above its simple moving averages. But while the 10-day and 50-day SMAs are sloping upward, the 100-day and 200-day SMAs are declining slightly.

What could help the sector to continue to outperform? Gold could make a run towards the $1,900, but it faces a lot of resistance just above that level, where its all-time high of $1,920.30, hit in September 2011, sits. Since it crossed $1,800, trading has mostly been sideways.

Another potential catalyst could be the oft-rumored but yet-to-be-realized infrastructure bill. Democrats passed a $1.5T infrastructure bill at the beginning of the month, but that ran afoul of objections from Republicans in the Senate and from the White House.

“An infrastructure project in the U.S. will require workers and supplies of raw materials,” Andrew Hecht wrote on Seeking Alpha back in April. “The current environment of rising unemployment and falling commodity prices is ideally suited for the New-New Deal if the politicians decide to do their jobs and act in the interest of the electorate that put them in office.”