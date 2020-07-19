IBM (NYSE:IBM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.09 (-34.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.72B (-7.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IBM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.

