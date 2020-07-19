Growth in qualified patients were up 5% over the past four weeks in Florida (+1.4% w/w), showing the "great potential" for revenue growth in marijuana companies that operate in that state, Departures Capital CEO said in a weekly recap of marijuana stories.

Of note, stocks like Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) and Medmen (OTCQB:MMNFF) are among the publicly traded companies that operate dispensaries in the state that only allows medicinal use. Consumption is also rising, he said, with records being constantly set in products and flower sales.

Indeed, Trulieve announced Friday it was opening its 52nd dispensary, scheduled to open this weekend, making the co. by far the leader by that metric, according to Florida's data.

In other marijuana news flagged in the weekly update was the collapse in potential merger talks between Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB), which could have created one of the largest competitors in the sector, which includes recreational use.

Shares of both outperformed on Wednesday after the reports from BNN, as it was made clear that talks aren't permanently off the table. The deal as it stood in the early stages would have been all-stock, with Aphria as the majority partner with 51% of the combined company. Board composition and compensation led to some of the breakdown in discussions.

Aphria is down just 3% in the past 6 months, while Aurora has felt the brunt of the market selloff, down more than 50% in the same time period. Learn more about their performance and fundamentals here.

Seeking Alpha contributor Stone Fox Capital called it a "promising consolidation."