Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) has applied for a listing on the London Stock Exchange and expects its shares to start trading there in the next couple of months, Financial Times reports.

"Our due diligence tells us that there is billions of dollars of capital available in London that we should be exploiting," Executive Chairman and founder Peter Marrone tells FT. "This is an ideal time to be joining."

Marrone believes Yamana's focus on the Americas, where it has five operating mines, and record of paying nearly $1B in dividends since 2007, would appeal to investors looking for exposure to rising gold prices.

"If you could devise a perfect storm for gold, this would be it," Marrone says, citing the huge fiscal and monetary response to the coronavirus and the giant amount of negative yielding debt.

Gold has jumped nearly 20% YTD to a nine-year high of more than $1,800/oz., helped by the spread of COVID-19 and the outlook for global trade, as well as rock-bottom yields on other safe assets.