Asian markets higher ahead of EU meeting on pandemic

Asia-Pacific stocks are trading higher as investors eye EU meeting on pandemic.
China +2.75% as China insurers gain on raising equity investment cap to 45% from 30%.
Hong Kong +0.35% pared losses as investors shrug off banks, casinos shutdown news.
India +0.64%.
Australia -0.58%.
Japan +0.03%. The exports plunged at a double-digit pace for the fourth month in a row in June.
Ministry of Finance data showed that Japan’s exports dived 26.2% in June from a year earlier. The contraction slowed slightly from the prior month’s 28.3% fall, the worst downturn since September 2009.
USD/JPY rises 0.3% to 107.37 on rising demand for dollars across G-10 pairs.
On the data font, investors await Germany's June PPI and ECB May current account balance.