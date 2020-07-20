Asian markets higher ahead of EU meeting on pandemic

Asia-Pacific stocks are trading higher as investors eye EU meeting on pandemic.

China +2.75% as China insurers gain on raising equity investment cap to 45% from 30%.

Hong Kong +0.35% pared losses as investors shrug off banks, casinos shutdown news.

India +0.64% .

Australia -0.58% .

Japan +0.03% . The exports plunged at a double-digit pace for the fourth month in a row in June.

Ministry of Finance data showed that Japan’s exports dived 26.2% in June from a year earlier. The contraction slowed slightly from the prior month’s 28.3% fall, the worst downturn since September 2009.

USD/JPY rises 0.3% to 107.37 on rising demand for dollars across G-10 pairs.

On the data font, investors await Germany's June PPI and ECB May current account balance.