GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) has collaborated with German vaccines maker CureVac, for the research, development, manufacturing and commercialisation of up to five mRNA-based vaccines and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) targeting infectious disease pathogens.

Under the terms of the deal, GSK will make an equity investment of £130M (€150M), representing ~10% stake, an upfront cash payment of £104M (€120M) and a one-time reimbursable payment of £26M (€30M) for manufacturing capacity reservation.

CureVac will be eligible to receive milestone payments of up to £606M (€700M) and tiered royalties on product sales.

GSK will fund R&D activities. CureVac will be responsible for the preclinical- and clinical-development through Phase 1 trials of these projects, after which GSK will be responsible for further development.

CureVac’s existing COVID-19 mRNA and rabies vaccines research programs are not included in the collaboration. However, it will retain commercialisation rights for selected countries for all product candidates.