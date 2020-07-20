Negotiations over the EU's €750B coronavirus stimulus plan appears to be making some headway after three days of deadlock.

The leaders of the "Frugal Four" - Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden - say they are now ready to accept €390B in grants, according to Bloomberg, with talks still ongoing on other elements of the package.

Failure to come together would raise serious questions about the continued viability of the bloc, officials and experts say, with the summit being framed as a "make-or-break" moment for nearly 70 years of European integration.

There's also more regional action today as the latest round of talks to define Britain's post-Brexit relationship with the EU kick off.

Euro +0.2% to $1.1450.

ETFs: FXE, EUO, OTC:ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, DEUR, DLBR, UEUR