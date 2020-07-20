Debate begins in Congress over next round of coronavirus aid

Congress begins debating a fifth COVID-19 aid package today as several states in the country's South and West implement fresh lockdown measures to curb the virus.

Democrats want to continue enhanced unemployment payments through January, while Republicans have criticized providing that much aid, which runs $15B per week, arguing that it discourages people from returning to work by paying them more to stay home.

President Trump has also suggested that he wouldn't sign a bill without a payroll tax cut, but has backed a new round of stimulus payments for Americans.

"Wall Street remains upbeat, but sentiment on Main Street is turning grim in response to the upsurge in COVID-19 cases that is prompting a renewal of lockdown restrictions," Oxford Economics said in a note.

"Furloughed workers are more pessimistic about getting their jobs back; they are also becoming more concerned about the loss of income if a fiscal package with new relief is not forthcoming."