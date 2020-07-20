EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is in advanced talks to sell its classified-ads unit to Norwegian group Adevinta (OTCPK:ADEVF), according to the report by the Wall Street Journal.

The price of the cash-and-stock deal was not disclosed, but the eBay unit is expected to sell for ~$8B and the agreement is likely to be announced later in the day.

Adevinta shares were halted in Oslo on WSJ report.

"Sale of its classifieds unit may unlock share price upside of 30%", was quoted by Money Artist, an author on Seeking Alpha.