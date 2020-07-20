European stocks lower as EU leaders disagree over recovery fund

Jul. 20, 2020 4:18 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • European stocks trade lower as frugal four nations have agreed only on €390B grants and talks still going on for other elements.
  • There's also more regional action today as the latest round of talks to define Britain's post-Brexit relationship with the EU kicks off.
  • London -0.92%.
  • France -0.78%.
  • Germany -0.57%PPI index flat vs. +0.2% M/M consensus.
  • EUR/USD up 0.21% to 1.1450 after hitting a high of 1.1467, highest since March 9. Euro rally will be tested on the further outcome of the EU summit.
  • U.S. futures are trading lower after a mixed end on Friday. Dow -0.55%. Nasdaq -0.54%. S&P 500 -0.56%.
