Bankers at Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), HSBC (NYSE:HSBC), Julius Baer (OTCPK:JBAXY) and UBS (NYSE:UBS), among others, are broadening scrutiny under their programs that screen clients for political and government ties, Reuters reports.

Global wealth managers are even examining whether their clients in Hong Kong have ties to the city's pro-democracy movement, in an attempt to avoid getting caught in the crosshairs of China’s new national security law.

The designation, called politically exposed persons, can make it more difficult or altogether prevent people from accessing banking services, depending on what is found about the person's source of wealth or financial transactions.

ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK, ZHOK