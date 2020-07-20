'No alternative' to major fiscal COVID-19 support - S&P

Additional spending will worsen the balance sheets of governments, but it is necessary to "prevent things from getting even worse," said Shaun Roache, chief economist for Asia Pacific at S&P Global Ratings.

"We're seeing some fiscal policymakers think about pulling back some of their measures or maybe letting them expire without renewing them, and that's quite a dangerous thing to do when demand in the rest of the economy still remains quite suppressed."

"So we expect and we hope to see some of those fiscal measures being renewed, pushed forward into the next year. That is going to mean more fiscal easing but at the moment there is no alternative to that."

In early July, S&P Global Ratings downgraded its forecast for the global economy, expecting GDP to shrink by 3.8% in 2020, worse than the 2.4% contraction it previously projected.