Infosys (NYSE:INFY) has inked a strategic long-term partnership with LANXESS, a leading specialty chemicals company, headquartered in Germany.

Infosys will support LANXESS in its IT Infrastructure Digitization strategy and enable its global workforce spread across 33 countries with a secure and fully managed modern workplace.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "This partnership will deliver next-gen service operations with self-heal, self-help and automation-driven solutions. With deep expertise in executing large transformation programs for global clients, along with advanced digital solutions, we look forward to help LANXESS reimagine their workplace to drive increased collaboration and productivity."

Press release