Futures pare losses after Shanghai surges 3%

U.S. stock futures have pared almost all overnight losses to trade back at the starting line after shares in Shanghai closed up 3% .

Chinese regulators raised the limit on how much insurers can invest in equity assets to 45%, bringing fresh money into the stock market.

Over in Europe, the euro jumped to 4-month peak against the dollar, boosted by progress made during coronavirus stimulus talks following three days of deadlock.

In the U.S., debate begins in Congress this week over a fifth COVID-19 aid package, while earnings season kick into high gear with Q2 results from Microsoft, Tesla, Intel and American Airlines.