To eliminate the risk of unsafe drinking and tap water due to metal release from equipment made of nickel and copper, Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF) launches the first 100% stainless steel heat exchanger, Alfa Laval AlfaNovaTW, with the patented fusion bonding technology.

Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division, said, "Not only does this new heat exchanger address and solve a problem that is critical for human health, the 100 percent stainless steel design gives us a product that is fully recyclable, which is beneficial for the environment."

Press release