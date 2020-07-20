HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) reports GAAP EPS of ₹12.10 (₹12.6 Q/Q, ₹10.2 Y/Y).
Net profit up by 19.6% y/y to ₹66.59B
NII of the bank grew 17.8% to ₹156.65B.
The net interest margin for the quarter was at 4.3%.
Pre-provision operating profit grew by 15% y/y to ₹128.29B.
GNPA was 1.36% (1.26% Q/Q, 1.40% Y/Y); NNPA was 0.33%.
Total deposits grew by 24.6% y/y to ₹11893.87B, and Total advances grew by 20.9% to ₹10032.99B (as of June 30).
Shares +4% premarket.