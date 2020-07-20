Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) to sell $100M of its 4.00% senior unsecured notes due March 15, 2025 at 99.010% of par value plus accrued and unpaid interest from March 15, 2020.

The notes constituted a further issuance of previously issued 4.00% senior unsecured notes due 2025, $250M of which are currently outstanding.

Closing date is July 21.

Net proceeds will be used for repayment of outstanding borrowings under $850M unsecured revolving line of credit and for general corporate purposes.

Press release