Coronavirus vaccine players are on watch this morning ahead of Phase 1 trial results of AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) COVID-19 vaccine developed with the University of Oxford, which are set to be published in in The Lancet.

Reports last week suggested the journal will release positive news - the vaccine is believed to be in one of the most advanced stages of clinical trials. "Tomorrow. Vaccines. Just saying," Lancet editor Richard Horton tweeted on Sunday.

Overnight, the U.K. secured early access to 90M doses of vaccines in development by drugmakers, including Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Valneva (OTC:INRLF), while GlaxoSmithKline inked a deal with CureVac to develop mRNA-based vaccines and antibodies.

In just six months since the coronavirus outbreak, 140 vaccine candidates are in the pre-clinical trial stage and 23 have entered the clinical evaluation stage, according to the World Health Organization.