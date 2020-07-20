Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) has executed purchase arrangements with the South Korean-based GC Pharma whereby Grifols will acquire the Montreal-based plasma fractionation facility and two purification facilities, along with 11 U.S.-based plasma collection centers for a total amount of $460M.

No additional financing will be required for the acquisition. Once the facilities are fully licensed, Grifols will become the only large-scale commercial manufacturer of plasma products in Canada, with a fractionation capacity of 1.5M liters annually.

The company plans to be ready to manufacture IVIG and Albumin in the facilities starting in 2023.

As part of the transaction, Grifols has also committed to supply certain output of plasma arising out of the Green Cross Collection Centers to GC Pharma for a 24-month period. The collection centers achieved a collection volume of 350,000 litres of plasma in 2019.

The transaction is expected to close prior to the year end.