Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) enters into an agreement to sell its 45% equity investment in the Polyplastics JV to Daicel Corporation for $1.575B.

Post transaction, Daicel will own 100% of Polyplastics.

Celanese expects to complete the transaction in the H2, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

In addition, board has approved an increase of $500M to its existing share repurchase authorization.

Prior to this increase, ~$1.063B remained on the existing repurchase plan which remains available in addition to the new $500M share repurchase plan.