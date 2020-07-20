Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) reports egg sales rose 10.9% Y/Y to 282.42M in Q4.

Specialty egg sales accounted for 29.9% of total revenue vs. 44.1% year ago.

Average price up 48.3% to $1.575 per dozen.

The average selling price for specialty eggs +0.8% to $1.934 per dozen.

The Southeast large market average price for conventional eggs increased to $1.71 vs. $0.86 year ago.

The company will not pay a dividend with respect to that quarter or for a subsequent profitable quarter until it is profitable on a cumulative basis.

Shares down 2.3% premarket.

Previously: Cal-Maine Foods EPS beats by $0.10, misses on revenue (July 20)