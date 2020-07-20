In the first significant M&A action since the coronavirus outbreak, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) agrees to acquire Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) in an all-stock deal valued at $5B, or $10.38/share, a 7.6% premium over Noble's Friday closing price of $9.65.

Including Noble's hefty debt load, the deal would be valued at ~$13B.

Buying Noble enhances Chevron's presence in the Permian Basin with 92K largely contiguous and adjacent acres, and in Colorado's DJ Basin, and brings assets in the eastern Mediterranean and West Africa.

Chevron expects the acquisition to generate $300M in annual run-rate cost synergies before tax and be accretive to free cash flow, earnings and book returns one year after close.

Noble is Chevron's first major strategic move after walking away from a bidding war for Anadarko Petroleum last year.