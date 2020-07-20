Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) heads higher in early action after a price target boost from Wedbush and confident take on the company's upcoming earnings report (due out in the middle part of August).

"Our data analysis would suggest that 4Q was a blockbuster quarter for PTON, although the 54% increase in the stock since the 3Q report (vs. +12% for S&P) would suggest the bar has been substantially raised, and if the past week is any indication, profit taking is certainly a risk. Near-term trading is likely to be somewhat binary, as PTON shares will tend to see pressure on news of the economy and specifically gyms opening back up, and rise on news/evidence that we are likely to see some retrenchment," updates analyst James Hardiman.

Wedbush raises its price target to $66 from $63 on its view that Peloton's long-term addressable market has grown substantially over the course of the pandemic, with incremental growth on the horizon from a delayed but impactful new product pipeline. The average sell-side PT is $60.24.