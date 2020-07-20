STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) announced that ~85% of contractual base rent and interest on active contracts for July has been received till July 17. Major increases in collections were primarily from restaurant, furniture, and education sector tenants.

An aggregate second-quarter cash rent collection of just over 72%.

The company received 71%, 68%, and 78% of April, May, and June base rent and interest, respectively, aggregating over just 72% for Q2.

"During July, no new tenants received lease deferrals, and elevated rent collections occurred in concert with continued business re-openings. Based upon a tenant survey we conducted over the past week, we estimate that 92% of our locations are currently open for business, including the most recently mandated business closures, which is slightly ahead of where we were in June," said Christopher Volk, CEO.

The company plans to release Q2 results before the market opens on August 5, 2020.

Source: Press Release