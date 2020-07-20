Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) discloses that it amended its revolving credit facility.

The amendment revises the financial covenants of the facility, decreases the aggregate amount of loan commitment available under the Credit agreement to $30M from $40.0M after March 31, 2021 and decreases the interest rate to the company's option at either an eurocurrency rate determined by reference to the applicable LIBOR rate with a 1.00% floor plus a margin of 4.75% or a prime rate as announced by JPMorgan plus 2.25%.

Per the terms of the amendment, the company repaid $14.5M of its outstanding borrowing at the signing.

SEC Form 8-K

Shares of Potbelly are down 46.92% YTD.