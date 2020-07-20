Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) announced a sale-leaseback transactions with subsidiaries of Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF) for two properties in New Jersey for $12.4M.

Concurrent with the closings of the purchases, the company entered into a long-term, triple-net lease agreement for each property with a subsidiary of Columbia Care.

The company to reimburse up to $1.6M to Columbia Care for additional tenant improvements for the industrial property.

As of July 20, 2020, the company owns 61 properties totaling ~4.5M rentable square feet (including approximately 1.5 million rentable square feet under development/redevelopment), of which 99.2% is leased based on square footage with a weighted-average remaining lease term of ~16.1 years.