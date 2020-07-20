Ahead of Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) fiscal Q4 results July 22, Jefferies raises the company's price target from $200 to $240 and maintains a Buy rating.

The firm calls MSFT "one of the best pillars in software," citing the durable double-digit growth and margin expansion.

Jefferies expects "strong" results despite the pandemic but sees elevated execution risk with shares trading at the highest levels in nearly 20 years.

Barclays (Overweight) raises Microsoft from $204 to $234, seeing the company as a "key beneficiary of IT spending" during the pandemic's weaker IT spending trends.

Raymond James (Strong Buy) lifts MSFT from $208 to $225, noting the "three-headed Hydra" of Azure, Office 365, and gaming.

For Q4, consensus estimates expect $36.54B in revenue and $1.38 EPS.