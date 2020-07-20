Wells Fargo starts off coverage on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) with an Overweight rating on its view that investors currently under-appreciate the pliability of SBUX's business model and sustainability of long-term sales drivers.

"Against seismic short-term (and potentially much longer term) changes in consumer behavior, SBUX's suite of digital data gathering, one-to-one marketing, and innovation capabilities (e.g., Tryer labs), as well as a flexible asset base uniquely position the company to address and capitalize on new consumer behaviors. We believe many investors have grown skeptical of the brand’s sales and profit trajectory in the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that Starbucks’ operating model and strong balance sheet will allow management to quickly return the company to its previously stated long-term growth targets."

The firm sees for potential for ~$650M of incremental store profit by FY25 from long-term shifts in consumer behavior.

Wells also see upside to consensus numbers on Starbucks for FY21 and assigns a price target of $92, implying ~17.4X the firm's 2021E EBITDA estimate. The average Wall Street PT on Starbucks is $81.92.

Shares of SBUX are flat in premarket trading.