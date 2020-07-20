Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) +2.6% pre-market after reporting Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.05/share, helped by aggressive cost cutting, even as revenues fell 46% Y/Y to $3.2B.

The company swung to a GAAP net loss of $1.68B, or $1.91/share, from net income of $75M, or $0.09/share, in the year-ago period, including $2.1B in impairment charges in response to lower oil prices and the resulting collapse in drilling by North American customers.

Halliburton's Q2 completion and production revenue fell 56% to $1.67B while drilling and evaluation revenue tumbled 28% to $1.52B, and North America revenue sank 68% to $1.05B, all slightly below analyst expectations.

The company says results were pressured by a decrease in pumping activity and drilling-related services.

Halliburton last month slashed its quarterly dividend by 75%, after previously cutting capex plans to half of last year's levels and targeting other cost reductions of about $1B to shore up cash, and the company has been laying off workers.