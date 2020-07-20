Ford (NYSE:F) says it will work with Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Mobileye to develop an improved collision avoidance system for its vehicles.

The automaker expects the collaboration with Mobileye to help it develop improved camera-based collision warning, detection of vehicles/pedestrians and lane-keeping features for its vehicles, including for F-150 and Mustang Mach-E cars.

Mobileye will provide its EyeQ sensing technology and vision-processing software to support Ford's hands-free driving features that are due to be introduced next year.

Intel acquired Mobileye in 2017 for $15.3B to help it develop autonomous vehicle technology.