Lennox (NYSE:LII) reports revenue declined 14% in Q2, foreign exchange was neutral to revenue, volume dropped and price and mix were favorable.

Residential Heating & Cooling segment revenue -6% to $645M; Commercial Heating & Cooling segment revenue -28% to $188M; Refrigeration -27% to $108M.

Adjusted gross margin rate slipped 100 bps to 29.2%, impacted by lower volume due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lower factory absorption, higher warranty expense, and unfavorable mix.

Total adjusted segment margin dropped 210 bps to 16.3%.

The company's stock repurchase program currently remains on hold.

FY2020 Guidance: Adjusted revenue: -10% to -15% vs. prior guidance of -11% to -17% and consensus estimate of -12.05%; Adjusted EPS: $7.90 to $8.70 vs. prior outlook of $7.50 to $7.80 and consensus of $8.18; GAAP EPS: $7.31 to $7.811 vs. $7.07 to $8.07; Tax rate: 21% to 22%; Capex: ~$120M; Free cash flow: ~$340M.

Shares up 4% premarket.

Previously: Lennox EPS beats by $0.26, beats on revenue (July 20)