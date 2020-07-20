Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) +2.8% pre-market announces private placement of shares and and pre-funded warrants for gross proceeds of $25M

The company will issue ~2.5M shares at $1.25 and pre-funded warrants to purchase 17.5M shares at $1.25/pre-funded warrant, less the per share exercise price of $0.001 under the pre-funded warrants.

The financing will provide the capital to accelerate its business recovery from the COVID-19 market disruption and fund the future launch of its new X-Tack product in early 2021. Recently, the company submitted a 510(k) application for its X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tracking System.

Concurrently, the company has announced credit agreement amendment that removes all minimum revenue covenants for the remainder of 2020, and decreases the minimum liquidity requirement from $20M to $12.5.

For Q2, the company expects revenue of ~$5.6M, down 60% Y/Y; end of quarter cash balance stands at $19.7M