Bank of America warns that domestic bookings in the U.S. are in a decelerating trend over the last couple of weeks.

"With corporate volumes still near lows, the continued deceleration in domestic volumes is driven by leisure with leisure volumes down -63.3% y/y in the latest data vs -62.8% the prior week and -50.4% in mid-June. This slowdown coincides with a rise in virus cases across the country and is in line with Delta’s comments on its earnings call last week citing a choppy recovery with a slowdown in demand growth in recent weeks."

BofA also notes that daily website visits for the U.S. airline industry slowed over the past week to -61% Y/Y vs. -58% Y/Y from the week prior.

The sector will be put to the test this week with United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) all reporting earnings. A key focus of investors will be on booking trends for the next few months amid COVID anxiety.

Related stocks: Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL), JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU), Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA),Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), Mesa Airlines (NASDAQ:MESA), SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW).