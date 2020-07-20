Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) +37% pre-market after reporting participation in its pending exchange offer for 6.25% senior notes due 2021 fell short of the amount required to complete the transaction.

The minimum participation condition to the closing of the exchange offer is 95% of the $328M principal amount of the existing notes, but Forum says tenders from 86.4% of existing notes were received by the July 17 deadline.

The company has said it would review remaining alternatives, including bankruptcy, if it is unable to obtain the minimum participation.

Forum is extending the deadline for participation in the exchange offer until July 31.